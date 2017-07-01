State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA is located 1,050 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora

Published 5:55 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) spotted off Casiguran, Aurora, may intensify into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday, July 1.

"Base po sa ating latest analysis, ito pong nabanggit kong low pressure ay maaari pong maging isang bagyo o maging isang ganap na bagyo in the next 24 to 48 hours," PAGASA weather forecaster Loriedin de la Cruz said on Saturday afternoon.

She added: "Kaya't payo po natin sa ating mga kababayan na patuloy pong mag-antabay sa mga updates na ipapalabas ng PAGASA sakaling mag-intensify nga po ito, ito ay tropical depression."

(Based on our latest analysis, this low pressure [area] may intensify into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours. We advise the public to continue waiting for PAGASA updates in case this weather disturbance intensifies, it will intensify into a tropical depression.)

As of 3 pm Saturday, the LPA was last located 1,050 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Western Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the northeast to north over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, and from the southwest to west over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com