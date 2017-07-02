State weather bureau PAGASA says Emong is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 6 hours

Published 12:25 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area spotted off Casiguran, Aurora has intensified into a tropical depression, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 11 am weather bulletin on Sunday, July 2, PAGASA said tropical depression Emong (international name Nanmadol) was located 520 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It has maximum winds of up to 60 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 75 km/h.

Emong is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 6 hours, as it moves northwest at 30 km/h.

PAGASA said moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is expected within the 450 km diameter of the tropical depression.

The tropical depression is expected to be outside the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday morning.

No tropical cyclone warning signals have been raised. – Rappler.com