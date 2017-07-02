Emong (Nanmadol) does not pose a threat to the Philippines

Published 11:46 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Emong (Nanmadol) maintained its strength late Sunday evening, July 2, as it continued to move away from the Philippines.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Emong is heading toward Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

It is currently located 460 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at a fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Emong has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h, but PAGASA said it is too far to directly affect the country.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 3.

Emong had intensified from a low pressure area (LPA) into a tropical depression on Sunday morning, then became a tropical storm a few hours later. – Rappler.com