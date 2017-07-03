But the southwest monsoon will bring more rain across the country on Monday, July 3

Published 9:10 AM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Emong (Nanmadol) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Monday, July 3, without directly affecting the country.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Emong was already 570 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, or outside PAR. It was moving north northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), heading for Japan.

Emong strengthened as it exited PAR, with maximum sustained winds of 90 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will continue to affect the country on Monday.

There will be light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Ilocos, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, as well as in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in the Visayas, Mindanao, Northern Luzon, and the eastern parts of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon will be moderate to rough.

