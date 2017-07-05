State weather bureau PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area located 625 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes

Published 11:00 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect light to moderate rain in parts of Luzon on Thursday, July 6.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, July 5, state weather bureau PAGASA said the monsoon trough is affecting areas in the north.

Those in the region of Ilocos as well as in the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, and Palawan will experience light to moderate rain.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located 625 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

This LPA is still too far to directly affect the country, and only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression.

