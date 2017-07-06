A monsoon trough is affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Published 6:21 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Caraga, and Davao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms on Friday, July 7, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, July 6, PAGASA said a monsoon trough is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from the southeast to south over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast to south over the rest of Luzon, and from the east to southeast over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com