An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Visayas

Published 7:06 PM, July 07, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a cloudy Saturday, July 8, for different parts of the country, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Friday, July 7, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast to south over Luzon, and from the east to southeast over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com