Published 5:25 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect light to moderate rain in parts of the country on Monday, July 10.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, July 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

There will be light to moderate rain in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters throughout the Philippines will be slight to moderate.

PAGASA is not monitoring any potential tropical cyclone, so far. – Rappler.com