Published 6:15 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a cloudy Friday, July 14, for different parts of the country, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, July 13, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Zambales, and Bataan.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from southwest to southeast over the western section of Luzon, and from the southeast over extreme Northern Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Meanwhile, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast over the rest of Luzon, and from the southwest to west over Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com