Published 6:18 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will experience cloudy skies on Saturday, July 15, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Friday, July 14, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from southwest to southeast over the western section of Luzon, and from the southeast over extreme Northern Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Meanwhile, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast over the rest of Luzon, and from the southwest to west over Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com