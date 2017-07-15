An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Luzon and Visayas

Published 5:58 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, July 16, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin Saturday, July 15, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao, Isabela, Quirino, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA said moderate to occasionally strong winds blowing from the southwest to southeast will prevail over the western section of Luzon, and coming from the southeast over the extreme of Northern Luzon.

Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to occasionally rough, PAGASA said.

‪PAGASA added light to moderate winds blowing from the southeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon. Light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to south will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao with slight to moderate seas. ‬ – Rappler.com