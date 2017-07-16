State weather bureau PAGASA says the southwest monsoon is affecting the western part of Luzon

Published 5:10 PM, July 16, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect light to moderate rain in Luzon on Monday, July 17.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, July 16, state weather bureau PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is affecting the western part of Luzon.

There will be light to moderate rain in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas, as well as in the provinces of Apayao, Aurora, Zambales, and Bataan.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters in parts of Luzon will be moderate to rough as well. – Rappler.com