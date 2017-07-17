The intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 9:35 PM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect light to moderate rain in parts of the country on Tuesday, July 18.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, July 17, state weather bureau PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

There will be light to moderate rain in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol, as well as the provinces of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will also have rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters in parts of Luzon will be moderate to rough as well. – Rappler.com