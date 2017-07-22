Still, PAGASA says cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail on Sunday in the Visayas and other parts of the Philippines

Published 6:38 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Signal warnings have been lifted across the Philippines as Tropical Depression Fabian moves outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday, July 22.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, PAGASA said Fabian was located west-northwest of Basco, Batanes, outside PAR. PAGASA had earlier put Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands under a tropical cyclone warning signal, but lifted this advisory at 5 pm.

Fabian packs maximum winds of up to 60 km/hr near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/hr. It is forecast to move northwest at 24 km/hr.

Rainfall amount is estimated to be moderate to heavy within the 150-km diameter of the tropical depression.

A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted, however, off east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is expected to bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao.

Sunday forecast

Based on its weather forecast issued 4 pm on Saturday, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced on Sunday, July 23, over the Visayas, Ilocos, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds blowing from the soutwest to southeast will prevail over the western section of Luzon and coming from the southeast over the extreme northern Luzon.

Coastal waters along said areas will be moderate to ocasionally rough.

Light to moderate winds blowing from southwest to southeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon coming from southwest to west over Visayas and Mindanao with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com