Published 6:31 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Areas in the Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions will experience heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, July 24.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Sunday, July 23, state weather bureau PAGASA said cloudy skies will dominate these regions with heavy rains that may bring flashfloods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Ilocos, Southwestern Tagalog, Mindanao, parts of Visayas, and the provinces of Zambales and Bataan will also be affected with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms will dominate the rest of Luzon.

Northern and western sections of Luzon will feel moderate to occasionally strong winds blowing from the southwest to southeast. Winds from the southwest to west will prevail in the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to occassionally rough.

The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds blowing from southwest to south east while the rest of the country will feel winds coming from southwest to west. – Rappler.com