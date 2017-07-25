Tropical Depression Gorio will not directly affect the Philippines, but it is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon

Published 6:45 AM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There is a tropical cyclone in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it is the southwest monsoon that's bringing rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Wednesday, July 26.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA warned of rain and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Ilocos, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Caraga, as well as the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, and Aurora. Weather in the Visayas will be similar as well.

Low-lying areas should watch out for floods.

The rest of the Philippines will also have rainshowers or thunderstorms, and coastal waters across the country are moderate to rough.

Meanwhile, the tropical cyclone that PAGASA is monitoring – Tropical Depression Gorio – will not directly affect the Philippines. It is, however, expected to enhance the southwest monsoon until later in the week.

Gorio is already 440 kilometers northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h, and is likely to maintain its strength.

Gorio had intensified into a tropical depression on Tuesday, July 25.

It is expected to leave PAR on Sunday, July 30.

