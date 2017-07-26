Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa are told to watch out for floods and landslides

Published 5:20 PM, July 26, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA warned residents of parts of Luzon to brace for more rain, as Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) enhances the southwest monsoon.

While Gorio itself won't directly affect the Philippines, it is causing the monsoon rain to become heavier than usual.

In a bulletin issued past 4 pm on Wednesday, July 26, PAGASA said monsoon rain is affecting Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

The monsoon rain could trigger flash floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the Visayas, as well as in the regions of Cagayan Valley and Bicol.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gorio was located 615 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving north at 13 kilometers per hour (km/h). It has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

From a low pressure area (LPA), Gorio had become a tropical depression on Tuesday, July 25, and then intensified into a tropical storm on Wednesday morning.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, July 30. This means that Gorio would be enhancing the southwest monsoon until then, bringing more rain to parts of Luzon until later this week.

Classes were suspended in some cities and schools on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

At least one city has already suspended classes for Thursday, July 27. Check the list for Thursday here. – Rappler.com