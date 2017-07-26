Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) now has maximum winds of up to 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) slightly intensified late Wednesday evening, July 26, as it continued to enhance the southwest monsoon.

While Gorio itself won't directly affect the Philippines, it is causing the monsoon rain to become heavier than usual.

In a bulletin issued past 11 pm on Wednesday, PAGASA said Gorio now has maximum winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

It could also become a severe tropical storm within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Gorio was last spotted 600 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving north at 13 km/h.

PAGASA warned that the southwest monsoon – enhanced by the tropical storm – will bring more moderate to heavy rain to the western part of Luzon, as well as light to moderate rain to the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

The state weather bureau earlier identified Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa as the affected regions. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Classes have been suspended again in several cities for Thursday, July 27.

Gorio is expected to linger in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until Sunday, July 30, which means the remainder of the week will still be rainy.

