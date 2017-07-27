Gorio (Nesat), which is enhancing the southwest monsoon, could strengthen in the next 24 hours

Published 12:50 PM, July 27, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) maintained its strength late Thursday morning, July 27, but it is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued past 11 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Gorio continues to have maximum winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

The tropical storm was last spotted 570 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving north northwest at a slow 9 km/h.

Gorio is not directly affecting the Philippines, but it is enhancing the southwest monsoon, causing heavier rain than usual.

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain is affecting the western part of Luzon, including Metro Manila, while there is light to moderate rain over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

"Mga flash floods and landslides posible pa rin mangyari (Flash floods and landslides are still possible)," warned PAGASA forecaster Rene Paciente in a news briefing late Thursday morning.

PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano also said the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will be closely monitored in the next couple of days as Gorio moves upward.

"Habang umaangat itong bagyo, umaangat din 'yung access ng habagat... Ang babantayan natin 'yung Cordillera areas dahil may mga area diyan na landslide-prone. So titignan po natin ang mangyayari within the next 24 to 48 hours," Malano explained.

(While the tropical storm is moving upward, the southwest monsoon will also be pulled up... We'll be monitoring the Cordillera region because there are areas there that are landslide-prone. So we'll observe what will happen within the next 24 to 48 hours.)

Gorio is now expected to linger in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until early Monday, July 31, due to its slower speed.

The rain, according to PAGASA, will gradually begin easing on Sunday, July 30.

The heavy rain has disrupted classes and work, with the latest announcement coming from Malacañang, which suspended classes in public schools as well as government work in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com