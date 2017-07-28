Gorio (Nesat) now has maximum winds of 105 km/h and gustiness of up to 130 km/h

Published 8:16 AM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) intensified further early Friday morning, July 28, as it continued enhancing the southwest monsoon.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Gorio now has maximum winds of 105 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 130 km/h.

The severe tropical storm was last spotted 545 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving northwest at 15 km/h.

The province of Batanes remains under signal number 1.

Aside from Gorio, PAGASA continues to monitor a tropical depression located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), at 450 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.

Both Gorio and the tropical depression will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will still bring moderate to heavy rain to the western part of Luzon, including Metro Manila. The rest of Luzon and the Visayas will still experience light to moderate rain.

Affected areas should remain on alert for flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning, advising fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture out into the western seaboard of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. There will be strong to gale force winds in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and the western coast of Ilocos Norte, Zambales, and Bataan.

"Larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves," PAGASA added.

PAGASA earlier warned that Gorio will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon until the end of the week.

The severe tropical storm is expected to leave PAR on Sunday, July 30.

The heavy monsoon rain has prompted class and work suspensions in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon for the 3rd straight day on Friday. Parts of the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region also suspended classes on Friday. – Rappler.com