Published 5:40 PM, July 28, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat) intensified into a typhoon on Friday afternoon, July 28.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Gorio now has maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 145 km/h.

The typhoon is already 300 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, still moving northwest at 15 km/h.

Batanes is now under signal number 2, while the Babuyan Group of Islands has been placed under signal number 1.

Aside from Gorio, PAGASA continues to monitor a tropical depression located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), at 600 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan. This tropical depression is barely moving, according to PAGASA, and it will not enter PAR.

Both the tropical depression and Gorio, however, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

Monsoon rain which may trigger flash floods and landslides will continue in Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, should expect more light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier said the weather will gradually improve starting Sunday, July 30, the day Gorio is expected to leave PAR.

The state weather bureau also previously issued a gale warning, advising fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture out into the western seaboard of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. There will be strong to gale force winds in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and the western coast of Ilocos Norte, Zambales, and Bataan.

"Larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves," PAGASA added.

The heavy monsoon rain prompted class and work suspensions in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon for the 3rd straight day on Friday. Parts of the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region also suspended classes on Friday. – Rappler.com