Parts of Luzon are under signal no. 1 due to Huaning (Haitang), which also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon

Published 11:45 AM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The tropical storm with the international name Haitang entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, July 30. It's been given the local name Huaning.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Huaning is already 250 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, moving northeast at 22 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Huaning slightly strengthened as it entered PAR, with maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Signal number 1 is up over the following areas:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Apayao

Abra

northwestern Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

The tropical storm also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring moderate to heavy rain to the western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into these areas, while large sea vessels should watch out for big waves.

The good news – Huaning is not expected to hit land in the Philippines. It will make landfall, however, in southern Taiwan on Sunday evening.

The tropical storm is expected to leave PAR on Monday morning, July 31.

Huaning's entry into PAR came just hours after Typhoon Gorio (Nesat) left. Gorio did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon, which triggered heavy rain for several days. – Rappler.com