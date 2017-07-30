Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and northwestern Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands remain under signal no. 1

Published 5:20 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Huaning (Haitang) slightly intensified and accelerated late Sunday afternoon, July 30.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Huaning is already 215 kilometers northwest of Basco, Batanes, moving north at a faster 24 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 22 km/h.

Huaning now has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 110 km/h.

Signal number 1 is up over the following areas:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

northwestern Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

The tropical storm also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring moderate to heavy rain to the western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

"Paalala po, itong habagat may dalang malakas na ulan... Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Zambales, at Bataan makakaranas po ng pag-ulan na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa," said PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio in a news briefing late Sunday afternoon.

(We'd like to remind the public that the southwest monsoon will bring more heavy rain... The Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Zambales, and Bataan will experience rain which may trigger floods and landslides.)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into these areas, while large sea vessels should watch out for big waves.

The good news – Huaning is not expected to hit land in the Philippines. It will make landfall, however, in southern Taiwan on Sunday evening.

The tropical storm is expected to leave PAR on Monday morning, July 31.

Huaning's entry into PAR on Sunday morning came just hours after Typhoon Gorio (Nesat) left. Gorio did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon, which triggered heavy rain for several days. – Rappler.com