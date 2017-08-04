A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas

Published 7:23 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies on Saturday, August 5, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Friday, August 4, PAGASA said Western Visayas, Negros Island, and the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains due to a southwest monsoon, and possible occasionally heavy rains and gusty winds due to thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Typhoon Noru which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is located 1,290 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It has maximum winds of 150 kilometer per hour (km/h) and gustiness of 185 km/h. PAGASA said the typhoon is almost stationary

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from southwest over the northern and western section of Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Meanwhile, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the south to southwest over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com