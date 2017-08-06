The rain is due to the southwest monsoon. PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao City.

Published 4:55 PM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate rain to parts of Luzon on Monday, August 7.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, August 6, state weather bureau PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Noru. Noru is located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), at 1,525 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Light to moderate rain is expected in the Ilocos Region as well as the provinces of Zambales and Bataan.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR, at 235 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

This LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, and could also dissipate, according to PAGASA.

