Published 6:41 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The whole country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday, August 11, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, August 10, PAGASA said the country will experience isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning in the next 24 hours.

A ridge of high pressure area is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from southwest over extreme Northern Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Meanwhile, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest to west over the rest of Visayas and the rest of Luzon, and from the south to southwest over Mindanao. – Rappler.com