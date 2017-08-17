An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas

Published 7:11 PM, August 17, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Visayas, Bicol Region, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies on Friday, August 18, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, August 17, PAGASA said these areas will have light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorm in the next 24 hours.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest to southeast over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, and from the east to southeast over the rest of Luzon. – Rappler.com