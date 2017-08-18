An intertropical convergence zone is still affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas

Published 7:58 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Quezon will have cloudy skies on Saturday, August 19, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Friday, August 18, PAGASA said these areas will experience light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorm in the next 24 hours.

An intertropical convergence zone is still affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will remain partly cloudy to cloudy except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest to west over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and from the northeast to southeast over the rest of Luzon. – Rappler.com