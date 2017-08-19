An intertropical convergence zone is still affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 7:14 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain will be experienced over southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday, August 20, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Saturday, August 19, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Visayas, and the regions of Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol, northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen will experience light to moderate rain and possible occasionally heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorms.

An intertropical convergence zone is still affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning will prevail over the rest of the country.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate, as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest to west over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, and from the northeast to northwest over the rest of Luzon. – Rappler.com