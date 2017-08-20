Signal number 1 remains raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands

Published 7:15 PM, August 20, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Isang maintained its strength as it crossed the Philippine Sea on Sunday afternoon, August 20.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang is 715 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

But PAGASA warned that Isang could strengthen further into a tropical storm within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Signal number 1 remains raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Isang will be closest to Batanes late Monday evening, August 21, or early Tuesday morning, August 22.

PAGASA said Isang may or may not make landfall.

The tropical depression is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will trigger light to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas.

According to PAGASA, these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, beginning Sunday night.

"Mas malakas na habagat ang inaasahan natin ... kaya kailangan po natin mag-monitor," said PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan in a news briefing late Sunday afternoon.

(We expect a stronger southwest monsoon ... so there should be continuous monitoring.)

Isang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

– Rappler.com