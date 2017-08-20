Tropical Storm Isang (Hato) has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h

Published 11:55 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Isang intensified into a tropical storm on Sunday evening, August 20. Its international name is Hato.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang now has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is located 485 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west at a slightly slower 17 km/h from the previous 19 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Isang will be closest to Batanes late Monday evening, August 21, or early Tuesday morning, August 22. The tropical storm might make landfall in the Batanes area.

The tropical storm is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will trigger light to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas.

According to PAGASA, these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Isang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

