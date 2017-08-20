Isang (Hato) maintains its strength as it moves west northwest toward the province of Batanes

Published 6:25 AM, August 21, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Batanes was placed under signal number 2 due to Tropical Storm Isang (Hato) before dawn on Monday, August 21, while the Babuyan Group of Islands is still under signal number 1.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang is already 330 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west northwest at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm still has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Isang will be closest to Batanes late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, August 22. The tropical storm might make landfall in the Batanes area.

The tropical storm is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will trigger light to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas.

According to PAGASA, these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Isang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

– Rappler.com