Flash floods and landslides also remain possible in areas affected by the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Isang (Hato)

Published 11:40 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Isang (Hato) was threatening the province of Batanes as of late Monday evening, August 21.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang is already 80 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h). It is expected to be within the vicinity of the province at midnight.

The tropical storm still has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 97 km/h.

Batanes remains under signal number 2, while the following are under signal number 1:

northern Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

The tropical storm is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is bringing light to heavy rain to the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

According to PAGASA, flash floods and landslides remain possible in areas under tropical cyclone warning signals and in regions affected by the southwest monsoon.

Isang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, August 22.

– Rappler.com