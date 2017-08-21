State weather bureau PAGASA says Isang (Hato) has already passed Batanes, but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon

Published 6:45 AM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Isang (Hato) had passed the Batanes area as of early Tuesday morning, August 22, as it continued to enhance the southwest monsoon.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang is already 60 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm still has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 97 km/h.

Batanes remains under signal number 2, while the following are under signal number 1:

northern Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Isang is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is bringing light to heavy rain to the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos, and Cagayan Valley.

According to PAGASA, flash floods and landslides remain possible in areas under tropical cyclone warning signals and in regions affected by the southwest monsoon.

Classes in parts of Luzon have been suspended for Tuesday due to the heavy monsoon rain that began in the middle of the night.

Isang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

