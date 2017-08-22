But Isang (Hato) is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will bring more rain to Luzon and Western Visayas

Published 5:45 PM, August 22, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Isang (Hato) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon, August 22, and headed for Taiwan.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Isang is already 395 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, or outside PAR. It is moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

As it exited the country, Isang strengthened further and now has maximum winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 137 km/h.

Though the severe tropical storm has left PAR, it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger more light to heavy rain in Luzon and Western Visayas, particularly the provinces of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Mindoro. These areas should watch out for possible flash floods or landslides.

Classes in parts of Luzon had been suspended on Tuesday due to the heavy monsoon rain.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the western seaboard of Northern Luzon.

After Isang, the state weather bureau said one more tropical cyclone could hit the Philippines in August. The next tropical cyclone would be given the local name Jolina. – Rappler.com