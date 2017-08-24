Southern Cagayan, Isabela, and northern Aurora are under signal number 1 due to Jolina

Published 6:00 PM, August 24, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Virac, Catanduanes intensified into a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon, August 24. It has been given the local name Jolina.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is 390 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west northwest at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised over the following areas:

southern Cagayan

Isabela

northern Aurora

PAGASA said Jolina is expected to further intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area by Friday evening, August 25, or early Saturday morning, August 26.

Northern Luzon should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

There will also be light to heavy rain in the rest of Luzon and the Visayas, though these areas won't be directly affected by Jolina.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, August 27.



– Rappler.com