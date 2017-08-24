Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and northern Aurora are under signal no. 1 due to Tropical Depression Jolina

Published 11:30 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under signal number 1 as Tropical Depression Jolina slightly intensified late Thursday evening, August 24.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina now has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

The tropical depression is already 430 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west northwest at 17 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised over the following areas:

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

northern Aurora

PAGASA said Jolina is expected to further intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area by Friday evening, August 25, or early Saturday morning, August 26.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain is also expected in Bicol beginning Thursday night and in most parts of Luzon beginning Friday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned fishermen and small sea vessels not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Luzon.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening.



