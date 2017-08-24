Isabela, northern Aurora, Quirino, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Nueva Vizcaya are under signal no. 2 due to Jolina (Pakhar)

Published 5:45 AM, August 25, 2017

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Jolina intensified into a tropical storm and slightly accelerated before dawn on Friday, August 25, as it moved closer toward the Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina now has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

The tropical storm is already 300 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving west northwest at a slightly faster 19 km/h from the previous 17 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:

Isabela

northern Aurora

Quirino

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Abra

La Union

Benguet

rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

PAGASA said Jolina, which has the international name Pakhar, is expected to further intensify before making landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain is also expected in most parts of Luzon beginning Friday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening, August 26.



