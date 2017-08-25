Jolina (Pakhar) will make landfall in the province of Aurora on Friday evening, August 25

Published 2:25 PM, August 25, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) maintained its strength and now poses a threat to the province of Aurora.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Friday, August 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already 145 kilometers southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:

Isabela

northern Aurora

Quirino

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Sur

Benguet

Abra

La Union

Nueva Vizcaya

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

rest of Aurora

Ilocos Norte

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

PAGASA said Jolina will make landfall in Aurora on Friday evening, between 8 pm and 10 pm.

After making landfall, the tropical storm will cross Northern Luzon, particularly Aurora, southern Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, La Union, and Ilocos Sur.

Jolina will then exit landmass on Saturday morning, August 26, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, August 27.

While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA earlier warned Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – including Metro Manila and Bicol – to brace for moderate to heavy rain from Friday evening to Saturday. There could be flash floods and landslides in these areas.

The Visayas would have light to occasionally heavy rain as well.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau in an earlier briefing late Friday morning.

PAGASA recommended the cancellation of outdoor activities along the coasts of Isabela and Aurora. – Rappler.com