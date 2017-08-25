Tropical Storm Jolina threatens Aurora
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) maintained its strength and now poses a threat to the province of Aurora.
In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Friday, August 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already 145 kilometers southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.
Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:
- Isabela
- northern Aurora
- Quirino
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Ilocos Sur
- Benguet
- Abra
- La Union
- Nueva Vizcaya
Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:
- Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands
- Apayao
- rest of Aurora
- Ilocos Norte
- Nueva Ecija
- Pangasinan
- northern Quezon including Polillo Island
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
PAGASA said Jolina will make landfall in Aurora on Friday evening, between 8 pm and 10 pm.
After making landfall, the tropical storm will cross Northern Luzon, particularly Aurora, southern Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, La Union, and Ilocos Sur.
Jolina will then exit landmass on Saturday morning, August 26, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, August 27.
While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Luzon and the Visayas.
PAGASA earlier warned Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – including Metro Manila and Bicol – to brace for moderate to heavy rain from Friday evening to Saturday. There could be flash floods and landslides in these areas.
The Visayas would have light to occasionally heavy rain as well.
PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.
Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau in an earlier briefing late Friday morning.
PAGASA recommended the cancellation of outdoor activities along the coasts of Isabela and Aurora. – Rappler.com