Aurora and 10 other provinces are under signal number 2 due to Jolina (Pakhar). The tropical storm is also enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Published 5:35 PM, August 25, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) is expected to make landfall in the province of Aurora on Friday evening, August 25, between 6 pm and 9 pm.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already 110 kilometers south southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:

Isabela

Aurora

Quirino

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Sur

Benguet

Abra

La Union

Nueva Vizcaya

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

After hitting Aurora, the tropical storm will cross Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, La Union, and Ilocos Sur.

Jolina will then exit landmass on Saturday morning, August 26, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, August 27.

While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned the rest of Luzon – including Metro Manila – as well as Western Visayas that monsoon rain could trigger flash floods and landslides. The monsoon rain will be strongest Friday evening to Saturday.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau.

PAGASA recommended the cancellation of outdoor activities along the coasts of Isabela and Aurora. – Rappler.com