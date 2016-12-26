Chinese national, security guard killed as robber steals P1M on Christmas Day

Three others were also injured after the lone robber opened fire

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A Chinese national and a security guard were shot dead while 3 others were injured after a lone robber opened fire at a store Sunday night, December 25.

The unidentified man carted away almost P1 million in cash when he barged into the JDS Mindoro Enterprises Corporation at Locsin-Luzuriaga Street in Barangay 13 around 7:30 pm.

The fatalities were identified as the store owner's son Changle Wu and security guard Jilbert Mayang of Hinoba-an town, Negros Occidental. Wu was declared dead when he was brought to a hospital after he succumbed to a gunshot wound in the head while Mayang died on the spot after he was shot in the head and the back.

Also injured were 3 other Chinese nationals identified as Wei Quang Huang, Yuan Long Huang and Zhang Xiao Dong. Wei sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his body, Yuan on his right buttock, and Zhang on his right thigh and back.

Initial investigation indicated that the store was about to close when the suspect, armed with an M-16 rifle, entered the establishment and opened fire. The suspect then took the money – the store's earnings for 3 days – and escaped on a motorcycle.

Police recovered 3 fired cartridge shells of 5.56mm from the crime scene while the .38 caliber with 5 live ammunition of the security guard was nowhere to be found.

Senior Police Officer 2 Celito Dullan said an investigation is underway.

"There's no identification yet on the suspect. All we have are speculations and circumstantial, we have no direct potential witness to identify the name of the suspect," he said.

Dullan said there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera along the street. "The store's CCTV malfunctioned on that day," he added.

He also said they are still trying to establish if the suspect might have had accomplices. – Rappler.com