MANILA, Philippines – From 1979 to November 2016, there have been 10,094 cases of malversation and 7,968 cases of graft filed against public officials before the Sandiganbayan. They make up half, (53.59%) of the 33,772 corruption cases received by the special court in that time period.

According to Sandiganbayan data as of November 2016, there are currently 4,164 cases pending the court’s decision, excluding a couple of high-profile charges it already dismissed in December 2016 and early January this year. (READ: Dismissed charges against JV Ejercito, Elenita Binay, Joc-Joc Bolante and Rex Gatchalian)

Here is a rundown of the biggest corruption cases which have yet to be resolved. (READ: Plunder and graft trials: How do cases proceed in the courts?)

1. Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile

WHAT: 15 counts of graft for allegedly receiving P172.8 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel through his former chief of staff, Atty Gigi Reyes. (READ: TIMELINE: Enrile and the pork barrel scam)

WHERE: Third Division

STATUS: Pre-trial set for June 26, 2017

2. Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada

WHAT: Plunder and 11 counts of graft for allegedly receiving P183.793 in kickbacks from his pork barrel, some of which were supposedly personally delivered to his San Juan City home by Ruby Tuason.

WHERE: Fifth Division

STATUS: On pre-trial



3. Former Senator Bong Revilla

WHAT: Plunder and 16 counts of graft for allegedly receiving P224.5 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel, through his former chief of staff Atty Richard Cambe.

WHERE: First Division

STATUS: Trial set for February 9

4. Atty Gigi Reyes

WHAT: Plunder for facilitating the allocation of Enrile’s pork barrel into bogus NGOs which allegedly earned the former Senator P172.8 million in kickbacks

WHERE: Special Third Division

STATUS: Arraigned. The Sandiganbayan had also dismissed her motion to quash.

5. Former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay

WHAT: Graft, malversation, and falsification of public documents for the alleged overpriced construction of the P2.2 billion Makati City Hall parking building

WHERE: Third Division

STATUS: Arraigned

6. Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

WHAT: Graft and falsification of public documents for the alleged overpriced construction of the P2.2 billion Makati City Hall parking building

WHERE: Third Division

STATUS: Charges filed

7. Former MRT3 General Manager Al Vitangcol

WHAT: Graft for allegedly trying to extort $30 million from a Czech firm to secure a contract for the MRT expansion project.

WHERE: Sixth Division

STATUS: Arraignment set for March 16

WHAT: Graft for favoring his uncle-in-law’s company PH Trams for a $1.15 million maintenance contract with the MRT

WHERE: Third Division

STATUS: The Sandiganbayan has junked Vitangcol’s motion to quash

8. Valenzuela City Representative Weslie Gatchalian, Surigao del Sur Rep. Prospero Pichay

WHAT: Graft over the alleged irregular acquisition of Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) of the Gatchalian-owned Express Savings Bank. The P80 million deal happened during Pichay’s term as LWUA chair

WHERE: Fourth Division

STATUS: Arraignment set for March 9

9. Former Makati Mayor Elenita Binay

WHAT: Graft and malversation for the irregular purchase of P45 million worth of beds and sterilizers for the Ospital ng Makati during her term as mayor

WHERE: Special Third Division

STATUS: Trial set for January 24 and 25, 2017

10. Senator Joel Villanueva

WHAT: 2 counts of graft, one count each for malversation and falsification of documents for a P10M pork allocation in 2008. Investigators found the intended municipalities were not suitable for farming and there were ghost beneficiaries

WHERE: Sandiganbayan

STATUS: Charges filed. The Ombudsman ordered his dismissal last November 2016 but the Senate ruled to keep him, saying Ombudsman has no authority to order them to impose penalties upon its members.

11. Senator Gringo Honasan

WHAT: 2 counts of graft for the irregular allocation of P29.1 million worth of PDAF to NGO Focus Development Goals

WHERE: Sandiganbayan

STATUS: Indicted



12. Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos

WHAT: 10 counts of graft for allegedly creating private foundations in Switzerland and holding financial interests in several private enterprises when she was Governor of Manila from 1978-1984

WHERE: Fifth Division

STATUS: The last day of trial for the 25-year-old graft case is set for February 16

13. Former DOJ Secretary Hernani “Nani” Perez

WHAT: Civil forfeiture case for failure to disclose the transfer to different bank accounts of $2 million allegedly earned through extortion in 2001.

WHERE: Special Third Division

STATUS: Sandiganbayan has junked Perez’ motion to dismiss.



14. Muntinlipa Representative Ruffy Biazon

WHAT: Graft, malversation and direct bribery for allegedly favoring an NGO for a livelihood project without biddingm, and receiving P1.95 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel.

WHERE: Seventh Division

STATUS: Arraigned

15. Senator JV Ejercito

WHAT: Technical malversation over the alleged irregular purchase of P2.1million worth of high-powered firearms in San Juan City while Ejercito was still mayor

WHERE: Sixth Division

STATUS: On trial. The Sandiganbayan had already acquitted Ejercito of graft over the same case. – Rappler.com