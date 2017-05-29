This is the second known mistake committed by the state-run news agency in May 2017

MANILA, Philippines – State-run Philippine News Agency reported on Saturday, May 27, about the challenges the military faced in clearing Marawi City of terrorists.

And it used a photo that wasn't taken during the siege of Lanao del Sur's capital.

The story titled "Urban warfare a challenge for soldiers in Marawi" was accompanied by a photo of a soldier holding a gun while patrolling a poverty-stricken area.

Searching the source of the image, however, will lead you to Wikimedia Commons. According to the media repository platform, the original file name of the image is Vietconghunt.jpg and was described as "Troops of 'A' Company, 1st Air Cavalry Division, checking house during patrol."

The image was sourced from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) with photo credits to the Signal Corps Photographs of American Military Activity.

See the uncropped image below:

The photo has since been removed from PNA's story page.

This is the second known mistake of the agency for the month of May 2017. PNA also reported on May 15 that Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III said 95 nations were convinced there are no extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines. However, Densing did not make such a claim.

Days later, PNA revised the story to reflect Densing's clarification and removed a controversial quote originally attributed to him. – Rappler.com

