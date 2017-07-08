Dead mayors, former officials, and even losing 2016 bets are among the erroneous entries in two Napolcom resolutions

Published 9:14 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It took two resolutions for the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to strip 7 governors and 132 mayors of administrative power over the police in their areas.

The Napolcom issued these resolutions on June 8, but made these public only on July 4.

Rappler spotted at least 24 errors in these resolutions, which have since been put under review.

One of these errors involves Fajad Salic, former mayor of Marawi City.

On June 7, Misamis Oriental police arrested Salic for supposedly committing rebellion.

Two days later, the government made public an arrest order of the Department of National Defense for 310 people allegedly involved in a plan to sow terror in Marawi City, which has been under siege since May 23.

Salic was part of a list that included leaders and members of the Maute Group, the Abu Sayyaf, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, and the Maguid Group, among others.

A few hours after his arrest, the former mayor was stripped of the Napolcom's deputation – a power he no longer had – because he, and more than 100 local chief executives from Mindanao, supposedly failed "to suppress terrorists acts and prevent lawless violence in their jurisdiction," or had purported links to illegal drugs or terrorism.

That Salic was listed as incumbent mayor of Marawi City is only one of 24 errors that Rappler found in Napolcom Resolution Numbers 2017-335-A and 2017-334.

Below is a list of errors in the two resolutions:

Resolution 2017-335-A

Errors in Resolution Number 2017-335-A, "withdrawing the deputation of certain mayors in Mindanao, particularly in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi (under Section 52 of RA 6975, as amended)":

The resolution listed Samsudin Dimaukom as mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao. Dimaukom, known for literally painting his town bright pink, was killed during a supposed shootout with police in October 2016. His wife, the city vice mayor then, took over the post Ampatuan vacated. Ampatuan was part of Duterte's list of local chief executives with alleged ties to illegal drugs.





Bai Lannie Diocolano is listed as mayor of Kabuntalan in Maguindanao. Salaban Diocolano is the current mayor of the town.





The late Norodin Matalam is listed as mayor of "Pagalugan" in Maguindanao, a non-existent town. Matalam is the former mayor of Pagalungan town in the province. Salik Mamasabulod is its current mayor.





The resolution listed Amer Sampiano as mayor of Balabagan town in Lanao del Sur. Sampiano is former mayor of the town. Edna Benito is its current chief executive.





Mayors of two towns in the list appeared to have been mixed up. Usman Sarangani Jr was listed as mayor of Lumbayanague in Lanao del Sur even if he is the mayor of Madalum town in the same province. Salamona Asum is the mayor of Lumbayanague.





Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Mohammad Sarip was listed as the local chief executive of Madalum town.





Nhazruddin Maglangit was listed as mayor of "Tagaloan II" town. He is, however, the mayor of Kapatagan in Lanao del Sur and is already listed in the resolution as such. The correct spelling of the town name is Tagoloan II. Misangcad Capal is the current mayor of Tagoloan II in Lanao del Sur.





"Mary Ruth Balicao" is listed as the mayor of Wao town in Lanao del Sur. Bobby Balicao is the current mayor of the city. It is unclear who "Mary Ruth Balicao" is, but in the 2016 elections, Bobby Balicao edged out Mary Ruth Carumba-Catalan in the mayoral race.





The current mayor of Jolo, Sulu, is mistakenly identified as former mayor Hussin Amin. Kerkhar Tan is the current mayor. Amin, meanwhile, is a councilor in the Lone District of Sulu.





Gafor Abdusarak is listed as chief executive of Old Panamao in Sulu. Al-Frazier Abdurajak is the current mayor and was uncontested during the 2016 elections.





The mayor of Omar, Sulu, is Hadji Hussein Mohammad and not Nur-in Ajibur, as listed in the resolution.





Former Pandami, Sulu mayor Intan Berto is named in the resolution. The current chief executive of the town is Hatta Berto.





Former Patikul mayor Kabir Hayudini is named as the current chief executive. But Nasser Hayudini currently holds the post.





The Siasi, Sulu mayor is identified as Mussah Muksan. Arthur Muksan, however, is the current mayor.





Nezar Tulawie, who was uncontested in the 2016 elections, is the current mayor of Talipao, Sulu. The resolution, however, lists former mayor Sitti Raya Tulawie as the current chief executive. Sitti Raya Tulawie is the current vice mayor.





Vice Mayor Talib Pawaki is listed as the Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan town mayor. Hadji Aya Pawaki is the current mayor.





Former Maluso, Sulu mayor Sakib Salajin is listed as its mayor. Hanie Bud, however, currently occupies that post.





Jas Que is listed as the mayor of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. Jimuel Que, however, won and ran unopposed during the 2016 elections.





The Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi mayor is identified as Kuyoh Pajiji. But the current chief executive is Alshefa Pajiji.





Disqualified former South Ubian mayor Gama Hayudini was listed as the current mayor. However, Mustapha Omar is the town's current mayor.





Losing 2016 mayoral candidate Mibaral Tang is listed as the mayor of Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi. Benie "Berong" Oliveros, however, is its chief executive.

Resoution 2017-334

Errors in Resolution Number 2017-334, "withdrawing the deputation of the governors of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and the mayor of Cotabato City (under Section 52 of RA 6975, as amended)":

Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr is named as the governor. Bedjoria Soraya Adiong is the current local chief executive of the province.





Nurbert Sahali, and not Rashidin Matba is listed as Tawi-Tawi governor. Sahali lost his reelection bid in the 2016 elections.

The resolution contains several other errors, including the spellings of the names of the chief executives and of the towns themselves.

The resolution was issued a little over two weeks after local terror groups attempted to take over Marawi City in Lanao del Sur. Hours after clashes began, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao island under martial law, citing the threat of ISIS. (READ: Martial law also aims to crush NPA, drug syndicates)

The Maute and Abu Sayyaf Groups have pledged allegiance to the international terror group. Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon is the supposed emir of ISIS in the Philippines.

After the Napolcom resolution was made public, Interior Department officer in charge Undersecretary Catalino Cuy and Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa – both members of the Napolcom – flew to Marawi City where they met with local chief executives. The resolution was among the issues discussed.

"Since yesterday we are already receiving recommendations from the police and military for the possible restoration of deputation… it will be in the works already," said Cuy after the July 6 meeting. – with reports from Michael Bueza/Rappler.com