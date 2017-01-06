Bongbong Marcos brings relief goods to Leni's bailiwick

The losing vice presidential candidate and his cousin, who also lost a senatorial bid in May 2016, bring help to typhoon victims in some Bicol areas

During the 2016 campaign, former senator Bongbong Marcos and his cousin former Leyte representative Martin Romualdez were always together, people mistook them for a tandem.

Both of them lost in their respective national bids – Marcos is contesting the results of the vice presidential race – and they were no longer seen as often in public events. On Friday, January 6, the cousins appeared together again, this time – of all places – in the bailiwick of Marcos' toughest rival in the May elections.

Marcos and Romualdez went to some areas in the Bicol region struck by Typhoon Nina during the holidays, including Vice President Leni Robredo's home town, Naga City, in Camarines Sur.

The cousins also visited the towns of San Fernando and Lupi in Camarines Sur and Legaspi in Albay. The two provinces were put under a state of calamity after the typhoon.

People who watched Marcos and Romualdez in the Bicol cities and towns could not help but wonder whether their appearance is a prelude to 2022, a recurring thought in some people's minds since the May elections. (READ: Will it be Bongbong Marcos-Martin Romualdez in 2022?)

Well, Robredo isn't imputing politics into the gesture. At a time of need, she said, all kinds of help, regardless of the source, are welcome.

"Gaya ng sabi ko, panahon ito na magkaisa tayong lahat kahit ano ang pulitika. Kaya kahit nandito sa amin si Senator Bongbong, very much welcome ang pagpunta niya. Kasi ang dami nating kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong kaya lahat na klaseng tulong gusto natin iyon," she said in an interview. (READ: Robredo visits Nina-hit CamSur: 'I wish I was here')

(Like what I've said, in times of calamity, we need to unite whatever party we may belong in. So if Senator Bongbong is here, his presence is very much welcome. Because we have many countrymen who need help so we would want every bit of aid.)

During the May elections, Marcos lost to Robredo by just 200,000 votes. The son and namesake of the late strongman protested Robredo's victory before the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET). He accuses Robredo and the Liberal Party of electoral fraud. – Rappler.com