In Davao City, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife will have breakfast not in some fancy hotel but in the house of President Rodrigo Duterte

On Friday, January 13, before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie start their day in Davao City, they will have breakfast not in some fancy hotel but in the house of President Rodrigo Duterte – his real house, in San Luisa, and not some official residence for the most powerful man in the country. (IN PHOTOS: Inside Rodrigo Duterte's home)

And what will Duterte serve his special guests?

Puto, suman, and salad – Davao delicacies that the President's common-law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, who supervises the preparations.

"Doing it for the Filipinos and for this country, as PM Abe is the first foreign, high-ranking government official to visit the country and Davao, and first to visit the Philippine President's house," Avanceña told Rappler in a message.