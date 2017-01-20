The PNP chief graces the premiere of the movie about a Special Action Force cop, amid calls for him to resign over the discovery that cops murdered a kidnapped Korean businessman right inside Camp Crame

Philippine National Police chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Friday night, January 20, took the time to grace a movie premiere amid calls for him to resign his post over the discovery that cops had murdered a kidnapped Korean businessman right inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

Dela Rosa brought his family to the Uptown Mall Cinemas in Taguig to watch the premiere of Across the Crescent Moon, a movie about a Muslim member of the Special Action Force who is on a mission to investigate a human trafficking syndicate.

The movie, which opens in cinemas nationwide on January 25, stars Matteo Guidicelli, Christopher de Leon, Dina Bonnevie, Gabby Concepcion, Ivan Carapiet, Sandy Andolong, Joem Bascon, and Jericho Estregan. It was directed by Baby Nebrida.

On Thursday, after the National Bureau of Investigation released its findings, Dela Rosa admitted that businessman Jee Ick Joo was slain right inside the national headquarters after he was abducted from his home in Angeles City in Pampanga.

In a statement issued Friday night, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez Jr called on Dela Rosa to resign "to save President Rodrigo Duterte from further embarrassment and restore respect to the Office of the PNP Chief."

The Speaker also said: "General Dela Rosa seems more interested in having a showbiz career and in landing on society pages of newspapers with his being everywhere doing mundane things like singing videoke and watching concerts."

Dela Rosa graced the Rakrakan Festival last weekend, with the rock concert adopting an anti-drug theme. Days later, a netizen posted a photo of the PNP while watching the concert of Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

Also on Friday, senators told the PNP chief that the incident is a wake-up call that he should not ignore. The brazen incident, which happened 3 months ago but was only uncovered this week, indicates police abuse of the government’s war on drugs, said Senator Panfilo Lacson, retired PNP chief and Dela Rosa’s former boss. – Rappler.com