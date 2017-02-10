'Merong forever, ang pagmamahal ay forever,' says the former senator married to Lisa Araneta Marcos for over two decades

"May forever ba (Is there such a thing as forever)?"

Many millennials in the "hugot" generation will say, wala (none). "Walang forever (there's no forever)." But what does the older generation have to say?

Riding on the Valentine wave, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr uploaded a special video on Facebook to talk about – what else? – forever love.

This bid for "forever" may also be part of an apparent effort to remain in the public eye, and perhaps, more importantly, to remain in the hearts of his avid supporters. Marcos has been maintaining his public profile since he narrowly lost to Vice President Leni Robredo, whose victory in the 2016 elections he is contesting before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

Marcos, a friend of Duterte, has been seen in some presidential events not only at home but also abroad. He's had engagements around the country to address local events or to meet with supporters. In January, he brought relief goods to some areas in Bicol, including Robredo's home town, Naga City, after Typhoon Nina. He also keeps an online presence through an official BBM Facebook page updated with videos of mini-interviews on light topics.

Forever

In his video, Bongbong, who has been married to lawyer Lisa Araneta Marcos for over two decades, says, "Merong forever, ang pagmamahal ay forever. Dapat ang serbisyo na binibigay mo sa tao ay forever (There is such a thing as forever, love is forever. The service you give to a person should be forever)."

On Valentine's, he said, he gifts his wife with the typical flowers and chocolates.

"Very traditional ako diyan pagka Valentine's. Nagbibigay ako sa aking asawa ng bulaklak saka tsokolate [at] mabuti na lang mahilig naman talaga siya sa matatamis so pampatamis din ng aking Valentine's ang aking binibigay," he said.

(I'm very traditional when it comes to Valentine's. I give my wife flowers and chocolates and it's a good thing she has a sweet tooth. So I give her things that would also make my Valentine's sweet.)

In a country known for people with shallow memories, the worst thing that can happen to anyone who needs to remain in the political spotlight is to be forgotten.

In politics, after all, there's no such thing as forever. – Rappler.com