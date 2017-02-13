A smiling deputy speaker asks from the podium, 'Madam Speaker.... I just want to know who put the 'I love you' on all our tables...'

Not even the House of Representatives can escape the mushiness that usually comes with love month.

When the plenary session began on Monday, February 13, congressmen and congresswomen were surprised to find a small, red-colored teddy bear on each of their tables.

The teddy bear comes with a heart bearing the words, “I love you.”

It turns out, Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos wanted to give her colleagues a token in celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

On Monday, a smiling Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu approached the podium and asked Deputy Speaker Sharon Garin, who was presiding the session, if the House could find out who gave them the teddy bears.

“Madam Speaker, I would like to rise on a matter of personal and collective privilege. Madali lang ito, Madam Speaker. Tingin ko ito ay tanong din ng lahat dito. Gusto ko lang ho malaman kung sino ang naglagay ho ng mga ‘I love you’ dito sa aming mga la mesa para naman po magpasalamat, Madam Speaker,” said Abu.

(Madam Speaker, I would like to rise on a matter of personal and collective privilege. This will be quick, Madam Speaker. I think everyone here wants to ask this, too. I just want to know who put the "I love you" on all our tables so we can thank him or her, Madam Speaker.)

Garin said she was informed that the teddy bears came from Marcos.

Abu then thanked her: “Thank you to Madam Imelda Marcos. Napakaganda pong pa-Valentine sa amin (This is such a beautiful Valentine's gift to us).”

The House then proceeded to call the roll of its members and continued reading the bills that were originally included in the agenda for the day. – Rappler.com