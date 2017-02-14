The Chief Executive is a primary sponsor at the wedding of his aide-de-camp and another police officer

Remember the time a policeman proposed to his girlfriend in front of President Rodrigo Duterte?

The policeman and his fiancée, the President's aide-de-camp, got married on Sunday, February 12, with Duterte among their primary sponsors.

The bride and groom – Police Senior Inspector Arvin Hosmillo and Police Senior Inspector Alnieza Kinang-Hosmillo – held their Muslim wedding in Zamboanga City two days before Valentine's Day.

Duterte, clad in a barong, can be seen in photos talking to the Imams who presided over the ceremony, and also signing the couple's marriage certificate.

Hours before the ceremony, the President was in Surigao City to meet with local officials and distribute relief goods to victims of the earthquake.

Doting 'godfather'

Duterte has been seen as a kind of doting godfather to police officers since he was a mayor. He has had a soft spot for law enforcers since his youth, as he spent a lot of time in the company of the police escorts of his father, Vicente Duterte, a former governor of the undivided Davao.

As mayor, Duterte took special care of his police force, providing them with food and medical assistance. During the campaign, he promised to continue looking after the welfare of the police if he became president, for as long as they help him win his fight against crime.

When he became president, he reiterated his campaign promise to pardon cops convicted of crimes committed in the line of duty, especially in his controversial war on drugs. Just like his approach to soldiers, Duterte has reached out to policemen on a personal level as well, attending the wakes of those killed in anti-drug operations. (READ: Duterte to PNP: 'Do your duty and I will die for you')

In recent weeks, however, Duterte has been giving the police some tough love. He stripped them of the power to implement his drug war. After the "embarrassing" abduction and murder of a South Korean businessmen by police, Duterte ordered a "cleansing" of the police force.

Last week, he reprimanded errant cops gathered at the Palace grounds and told them that they would be deployed to Basilan and Jolo in Mindanao for two years, so they can fight with the Abu Sayyaf and other armed groups there. – Rappler.com